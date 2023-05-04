Tigard couple charged after child 'chained up' and abused, sheriff's office says

Detectives indicated that the couple began the alleged abuse because the child had been "taking drinks and food from the kitchen."

TIGARD, Ore. — Detectives arrested a Tigard couple on Wednesday after they allegedly abused and "chained up" a child in their home over a period of nearly a year, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

67-year-old Ana M. Miranda and her husband, 74-year-old Charles "Randy" Ward were indicted on multiple charges Wednesday, including first-degree criminal mistreatment.

On April 26, detectives with the department's violent crimes unit were called to investigate suspected child abuse in a home in Tigard after receiving disturbing reports.

The information at the time alleged that a child was being chained up in the home for more than 12 hours daily, in addition to verbal abuse, strangulation, hitting, kicking and derogatory slurs toward the child.

The abuse had gone on for nearly a year and was allegedly triggered by the child "taking drinks and food from the kitchen," according to the WSCO.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives were able to gain a search warrant for the home and found evidence that corroborated the abuse allegations. At the time the couple was arrested on first-degree criminal mistreatment charges.

Detectives later learned that Miranda had previously assaulted other children in her care within the home over the span of several years, WCSO said. The couple had lived with nine children and two young adults.

On Wednesday, a Washington County grand jury charged Miranda with eight counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and one count each of strangulation, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The jury charged Ward with four counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

This case is still under investigation by WSCO detectives and they are asking for anyone with information on Miranda or Ward to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

