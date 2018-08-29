TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has dismissed child neglect charges against three defendants arrested at a remote compound in where 11 children were found living in filth and the body of a 3-year-old boy was discovered.

Judge Emilio Chavez ruled Wednesday that he had no discretion to keep the three defendants in custody since prosecutors missed a 10-day limit for an evidentiary hearing to establish probable cause for the neglect charges.

Prosecutors could still try to pursue charges by seeking an indictment from a grand jury.

Prosecutors offered no immediate indications Wednesday as to how they will proceed.

Another hearing is planning Wednesday afternoon to deal with new charges filed against the dead boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and his partner Jany Leveille. They are accused of child abuse resulting in death.

Wahhaj is accused of abducting his son Abdul Ghani Wahhaj from Georgia. The 3-year-old boy's remains were found at the compound days after the raid.

The suspects were taken into custody during a raid of the compound near Taos in early August and had faced child abuse charges in regards to the 11 children who were found at the compound in dire conditions.

