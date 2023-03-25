Centennial School District assistant principal arrested, apparently in sex trafficking sting

The district confirmed Terrance Schloth was arrested. Police reported a man of the same name was one of eight men arrested in a sex trafficking mission.

GRESHAM, Ore. — An assistant principal at Centennial High School in Gresham was arrested this week, the Centennial School District confirmed Saturday, and was apparently one of eight men arrested as part of a sex trafficking police sting operation.

The district said in a statement that it learned of the arrest and pending criminal investigation of Terrance Schloth on Friday. Schloth was placed on administrative leave and parents were notified, the district said.

"Centennial School District remains focused on the academic and social well-being of its students and is committed to ensure they have a safe and secure learning environment," the district said in a statement.

The district declined to offer any further details about the case, citing the fact that it is a personnel matter and still under investigation.

The Lake Oswego Police Department reported Saturday that eight men had been arrested as part of a human sex trafficking mission that the department had run in cooperation with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and police departments from several other cities in the county.

Law enforcement officers acted as decoys offering money in exchange for sexual acts, police said. Eight men responded and agreed to meet with the decoys, and were subsequently arrested.

Seven of the men were charged with commercial sexual solicitation and were cited and released, police said. One of the men initially gave police a false name and refused to identify himself, police said, so he was lodged in Clackamas County jail and later identified as Terrance Schloth of Gresham.