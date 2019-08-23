PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in North Portland on Thursday.

The incident happened near North Marine Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5. A KGW crew was in the area shooting an unrelated story.

Video shows a woman get out of her car and approach a silver vehicle. The driver continues moving forward with the woman up against the hood. Once the woman is out of the way, the driver drives away.

The woman told KGW she was changing lanes to get onto the freeway and the driver of the other car got mad and hit her. The woman said she then got out her car to get the other driver’s information, which is when the incident seen on camera happened.

Portland police is investigating the case.