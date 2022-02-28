'Chaotic and extremely stressful': Suspect arrested after multiple carjackings in Clackamas County

Police arrested the suspect in Milwaukie on Monday night.

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Milwaukie police officers arrested a suspect after multiple armed carjackings in Clackamas County on Monday night.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office, their own deputies and Milwaukie police responded to multiple calls of carjackings in various locations involving multiple victims.

One site included the Milwaukie Self Storage parking lot near Southeast Harmony Road and Southeast International Way in Milwaukie. A witness told KGW he saw a man running across the parking lot as a woman sat on the ground, crying. Milwaukie police arrested the suspect in another parking lot in the same business park.

At this time, police are not releasing the suspect’s name or the conditions of any of the victims. Officers said they're thankful the suspect is in custody as calls like this can be complicated and dangerous.

“It's pretty chaotic and extremely stressful for everybody involved—the victim and responding officers,” said Milwaukie police officer Brad Walther. “Typically information that's coming across is either old information or developing as you arrive so it's a pretty stressful situation for everybody.”