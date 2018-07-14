WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — A woman says her car was stolen Saturday morning while her dog was still inside the vehicle.

Jessica Mitchell says she went to the Walmart in Wood Village at around 5 a.m. to buy a gift for a friend’s birthday. She says she left her dog, a Chinese Shar-Pei, in the car because she doesn’t get along with other animals.

While inside, Mitchell said someone stole her white 1999 Subaru Legacy wagon. Mitchell believes her dog was still inside the vehicle when it was stolen. The dog’s collar was in the car but not on the dog, she said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in addition to her dog, Mitchell reported about $3,000 worth of camera equipment was also inside the Subaru.

Anyone who spots the Subaru or Chinese Shar-Pei, or has information about the case should call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

