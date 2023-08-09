Prolific car theft suspect in Multnomah County sentenced to 3 years in prison

Jesse Dane Brower was the first high-profile car thief who was identified and arrested by the county's newly established Auto Task Force.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A judge in Multnomah County has sentenced a prolific car theft suspect to 36 months in prison. Jesse Dane Brower pleaded guilty to multiple auto theft-related charges.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Brower was sentenced on Wednesday on the following charges:

One count of Trafficking in Stolen Vehicles

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

One count of Aggravated Identity Theft

One count of Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Brower admitted to disobeying all laws required by his terms of probation on two previous court cases, revoking his probation, the district attorney's office said.

On July 29, police found evidence related to dozens of stolen vehicles and car parts while serving a search warrant at Brower's Portland-area home. He was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 3.

The 24-year-old was at the center of the county's newly established Auto Task Force. He was the first high-profile car thief who was identified and arrested by the task force.

"This case reflects a truly expeditious resolution and shows the results we can accomplish by working together," said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. "We will continue this type of coordinated, targeted work through the Auto Theft Task Force in order to prevent this type of damaging criminal behavior, reduce victimization, and ultimately make our communities safer."