PORTLAND, Ore. — An unoccupied car was hit by gunfire in Southeast Portland on Thursday night.

Portland police responded to reports of gunfire near Southeast 139th Avenue and Stark Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Officers searched the area but did not find any suspects or injured people. However, the officers did find evidence of gunfire and a parked, unoccupied vehicle that was hit, police said.

There were no reports of anyone arriving at a Portland hospital with injuries related to the shooting, police said.

No suspect information was available. The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

