Sana Ceesay is being held on $2 million bail after the fatal July 4 stabbing at a 76 gas station.

SEATTLE — The man suspected of stabbing another man to death with a kitchen knife in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on July 4 was charged with first-degree murder Friday, July 7.

Sana Ceesay remains in King County Jail on $2 million bail, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Ceesay's arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 20 in the King County Courthouse.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 4, Seattle police received a call of a stabbing at the 76 gas station parking lot in the 1500 block of Broadway.

The first police officer arrived and found 45-year-old Fontaine Devon Jackson suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Meanwhile, officers searching for Ceesay, 53, found he was detained by bystanders.

One witness told police he hit Ceesay with a rock and that Ceesay dropped a knife. The knife was found at the scene, according to probable cause documents.

Ceesay was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Witness statement of Capitol Hill stabbing

A witness who was loading his van with work supplies told detectives he saw two men running south on Broadway - one was being chased by the suspect holding a knife. The witness told detectives he saw the victim fall on the ground as Ceesay continued stabbing him, according to probable cause documents.

The witness ran toward Ceesay and pepper-sprayed him, causing him to flee.

Two other witnesses gave similar accounts, adding that as they arrived at the gas station in a car, they heard the victim say "something to the effect of, 'why are you doing this, I don't even know you.'"

Suspect statement

Later in the day, Ceesay admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times, according to probable cause documents.

When asked why he continued to stab the victim, Ceesay said, "I wanted to end his suffering."

Toward the end of the interview, Ceesay also said the victim had a knife and accused the victim of stealing a charging cord for his cellphone.