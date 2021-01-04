Vancouver man arrested in connection with US Capitol attack

Videos and pictures show a person believed to be Marc Bru inside the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, according to the FBI.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was part of a violent mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., during the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the FBI.

A case against Marc Anthony Bru, 41, was filed earlier this month. He was arrested Tuesday in Vancouver on the following federal charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

Obstruction of justice/Congress

According to the affidavit filed by FBI special agent Julianna Dippold, a tipster contacted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center on Feb. 3 to report they believed Bru had traveled to and potentially participated in the riot. The attack, led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were spurred on by false claims widespread voting fraud and a rigged election, resulted in five deaths and more than 100 injured police officers. It occurred as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The tipster said they talked with Bru shortly before Jan. 6 and reported he said he was going to Washington, D.C. The tipster said they asked Bru why he was going, and Bru replied, “you are about to see, it’s going to be big,” Dippold wrote.

Videos and images collected by the FBI from various sources show a person at the rally who Dippold believes to be Bru based on appearance compared to his Washington driver’s license photo. The person was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a gray or blue undershirt, swim goggles, a neck gaiter and had short-cropped black hair and facial hair.

Pictures show the man believed to be Bru outside the Capitol making the “OK” white power hand symbol associated with the Proud Boys. He is also seen in a video among a group of people a known Proud Boys member refers to as “Proud Boys,” Dippold wrote in the affidavit.

As the crowd became more violent outside the Capitol, the person believed to be Bru grabs a police barricade “in an apparent attempt to wrench it away from police,” Dippold wrote. Photos appear to show the same person inside the Capitol building, and a video also appears to show the man in the Senate Gallery.

A search warrant of a cellphone number associated with Bru shows the phone used a cell site “consistent with providing service to the geographic area that includes the interior of the U.S. Capitol building,” according to Dippold.