Portland police arrest teen in fatal shooting under Burnside Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the suspect in last week's deadly shooting on Northwest Naito Parkway underneath the Burnside Bridge in downtown Portland.

Rizo Eonte Lucas, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 33-year-old Fars Gebrehiwot.

The shooting happened in broad daylight just before noon on Friday, April 8.

Officers responded and found Gebrehiwot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he later died from his injury. The state medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Benito Zurita was nearby when the shooting happened on Naito Parkway. He told KGW that he had his headphones on, but a loud "bang" made him stop and take notice.

"As fast as that shot rang out I turned around and saw the other guy run to Couch Street and took a left," Zurita said.

The man that Zurita believed to be the shooter was wearing a ski mask and flipflops, he said. At the same time, he saw the victim suddenly begin bleeding profusely before dropping to the ground.

"He did drop right there next to the bridge, and when I saw him drop to the ground I said 'stay awake, don't just lay down,'" Zurita recalled.

Meanwhile, the Lucas was taken into custody soon after the shooting and was booked at the Multnomah County jail. He's being held without bail.

The shooting happened a few blocks away from a separate fatal shooting less than 24 hours earlier near the intersection of West Burnside Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. A 33-year-old woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Coming off a record-high number of shootings in 2021, gun violence has continued to surge in Portland. There have been more than 100 injury shootings and more than two dozen homicides in the city so far this year.

At this rate, 2022 is on track to be Portland's deadliest year on record. In many cases, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Travis Law Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0781 and reference case number 22-93596.