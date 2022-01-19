Burglary suspect arrested in standoff at Hood River motel

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Police arrested a suspect in a recent burglary following a standoff Wednesday afternoon at a Hood River motel.
Around 3:15 p.m., police reported that a 26-year-old man had barricaded himself inside a room at the Lone Pine Motel at 2429 Cascade Ave. Police said the suspect claimed he was armed.
Officers blocked off a section of Cascade Avenue between 20th Street and Rand Road as they attempted to negotiate with the suspect.
Around 6:45 p.m., police said the suspect came out of the motel room on his own and was taken into custody.
His name was not immediately released.
