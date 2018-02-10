PORTLAND, Ore. — A Sellwood neighborhood bar owner is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after crooks rammed a van into the bar’s back door early Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows a maroon passenger van backing up to the Moreland Ale House, at 7995 SE Milwaukie Ave., just before 5 a.m.

Bar owner Ben Gilmer said the van rammed into the door, pushing the frame back six inches and compromising the integrity of the wall.

“It’s crazy,” said Gilmer. “We're going to have to reconstruct the wall.”

Gilmer said a different surveillance video clip showed one of the crooks going inside the bar, wrapping a chain around the bar's safe and trying to pull it out. The safe wouldn't budge but he triggered the alarm, so the crooks took off empty handed.

“It was terrible, I was shocked,” said Gilmer. “I was glad no one was hurt. I'm glad nothing was stolen.”

“This is a great place,” added bar regular, Robert McAnally.

McAnally said that part of Sellwood sees a little more crime than the others, but he appreciates what the Moreland Ale House is doing to help turn it around, despite what happened on Monday.

“It’s a little sad,” said McAnally. “The question is why would you do something like that?”

Gilmer believes somebody knows, and he hopes they tell police.

“Hopefully they catch them and they won't do that to more neighbors,” said Gilmer.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to call the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

