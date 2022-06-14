Burglar targets historic building in Foster-Powell neighborhood

The co-owner of the old Phoenix Pharmacy building at 67th and Foster said the burglar broke through drywall to move from office to office.

PORTLAND, Ore. — From the outside, nothing looks amiss about the historic building at Southeast 67th and Foster in Portland's Foster-Powell neighborhood. But on this inside, it's a much different story.

"Someone smashed this hole right here and this is how they got into Foster Outdoor," said Matt Froman, co-owner of the building. "To know it led there, you're super lucky or you knew something."

There is damaged drywall throughout most of the building after the burglar made entry through an exterior window early Monday morning, then created holes in the walls to move from room to room.

Froman said the burglar ransacked individual businesses on the second floor while stealing cash from Foster Outdoor, a outdoor gear and consignment store located downstairs.

"It's sad and frustrating but at the same time you can't let it hurt you the following day," Froman said.

However, the break-in undoubtedly stings in large part to the blood, sweat, and tears that have gone into restoring the building, which once housed the old Phoenix Pharmacy.

"It was one of the first of its kind where it was one-stop shopping in a way," Froman said. "You have your surgery, see your dentist, and then you go downstairs and get your prescriptions filled. That was from the '20s to the '70s and after that the building changed hands a few times."

Froman was part of a team that purchased the building approximately four years ago. It has since been restored with nods to its past.

"We have a prescription book that was found in the basement during construction," Froman said of a shadow box in the upstairs hallway.

The burglary comes just months after the building fully reopened. The upstairs tenants moved in late last year and Foster Outdoor opened downstairs in May.

Froman is not confident the crime will be solved.

"I don't think we'll find him," Froman said. "I just hope they get deterred enough not to come back and hopefully wise up."