WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — Jason Ghormley spent Wednesday morning looking over what's left of his tattoo station.

"He took almost all my 11 mags," said Ghormley. "Just everything I work with man."

Ghormley owns Inksick 5150 Tattoo. On Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., someone broke into his shop by cutting a hole in the wood siding of the building.

Security video shows the thief breaking in and heading straight to the tattoo station.

"I feel like that this was planned. I feel like he was pinpointing us. I feel like he scoped out my shop," said Ghormley's wife and co-owner, Krystal.

The video only shows the thief inside for a few seconds, but it was enough time to get away with thousands of dollars in equipment.

"When I walked in here, my heart dropped. This is my livelihood, this is how I have income for my children," Krystal said.

Boards cover the hole the burglar made and now Krystal and Jason are looking for new equipment and a new place to open up shop.

