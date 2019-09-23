CANBY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Canby Police chased the driver of a Budget truck which was allegedly was full of stolen goods.

The chase began Monday morning on Highway 99E and onto Interstate 205 north, according to tweets from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted to stop the truck more than once with spike strips and were unsuccessful.

However, the chase ended with a crash on I-205 just north of Johnson Creek Boulevard. The truck rolled and came to a rest on the shoulder. The suspects were taken into custody and to the hospital.