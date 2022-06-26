Man arrested for brutal unprovoked attack in downtown Portland

The suspect is accused of assaulting two men in their 80s near Southwest 5th Avenue and Hall Street. One of the men was critically injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man accused of assaulting two men in their 80s in downtown Portland Saturday night.

Officers were on an unrelated call in the area of Southeast 5th Avenue and Hall Street near the Portland State University campus when they came across an assault in progress at about 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

Police said the suspect, 29-year-old Keffer White, was repeatedly punching and kicking two men, ages 82 and 88, and continued to assault them after they fell on the ground.

The 82-year-old victim was hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries; the 88-year-old was seriously injured but is expected to survive. According to witnesses and video evidence, the attack was unprovoked, police said.

White was arrested shortly after police responded. He was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of second-degree assault and an outstanding warrant.