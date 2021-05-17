Brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

Detectives are investigating the Troutdale assault as a potential hate crime due to reports that the suspects used homophobic slurs before and during the assault.

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Two men were brutally attacked at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale on Sunday evening and authorities are asking for help identifying the suspects. The attack was caught on video.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a group of men swam across the Sandy River and assaulted the two victims, who are brothers. Detectives are investigating the assault as a potential hate crime because there are reports that the suspects used homophobic slurs before and during the assault.

“Multiple male suspects participated and continued to assault one of the victims by punching, kicking and stomping, even as he was laying on the ground defenseless,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

One man wearing salmon colored shorts beat one of the victims with a large stick more than one time, deputies said.

Deputies were called to the park just after 7:30 p.m. but the suspects were gone.

No arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office shared video of the confrontation and assault in hopes that the public will help identify the suspects.