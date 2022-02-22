Brother of convicted MAX train murderer Jeremy Christian suspected in fatal shooting

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office has yet to charge David Christian in Moore’s death, which Portland police labeled a homicide.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a bizarre twist tied to one of Portland’s recent homicides, investigators believe the man who shot and killed 30-year-old Zachary Moore in North Portland last week is the brother of convicted murderer Jeremy Christian. Christian is currently in prison, serving multiple life sentences for the 2017 MAX stabbings, which left two men dead and a third wounded.

Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirmed David Christian is the “individual involved in the February 16 shooting," which police said happened shortly after midnight near North Mohawk Avenue and North Fessenden Street.

Willamette Week reported, and court documents appear to show, David Christian, 47, is indeed the older brother of Jeremy Christian, 39.

The DA’s office has yet to charge David Christian in Moore’s death, which Portland police last week labeled a homicide.

“This case is an open investigation, and we are unable to provide further comment at this time,” said communications director Elisabeth Shepard, via email.

Upon learning of the connection Wednesday between her son’s alleged killer and the infamous MAX attack, Moore’s mom Linda Chambers was “baffled”.

“I did not know that. I just found this out right now. Oh my gosh. So that's really scary for my grandchildren, you know,” Chambers said, adding Moore had a 1-year-old son and a daughter on the way. “That's really scary, and that makes me wonder why the police would let him go.”

Chambers, who met with KGW alongside her other grown kids Cody and Sarah, said investigators had told them few details about Moore’s case. They said David Christian claimed he and Moore knew people in common and that on the night of the shooting, Moore pushed someone. They said Christian claims he shot Moore to defend the other person.

Moore had a history of violent charges, including a recent case involving counts of strangulation and burglary.

His family doesn’t believe the account of Christian’s story, adding he was excited about being a dad.

“What we want is we want justice for Zachary,” Chambers said.

KGW reached out to David Christian, via the phone number listed for his parents’ home, where court documents show he lives. As of Wednesday evening, we had not gotten a response.