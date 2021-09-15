Break-in at Southeast Health Center compromises personal information of 700 patients

Multnomah County officials said someone broke through a wall while the health center in Southeast Portland was closed for construction on Aug. 4.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The personal information of about 700 people may be compromised following a break-in at Southeast Health Center in Portland. Multnomah County staff reported the incident to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

According to county officials, on Aug. 4 someone broke through a wall while the health center on Southeast 34th Avenue was closed for construction. The person accessed cabinets containing applications for the Oregon Health Plan. The applications may have included personal information including names, addresses, social security numbers and insurance numbers. No information about medical treatments or prescriptions were accessed.

County officials said there is no evidence that any patient information has been misused. After completing an internal review, on Sept. 14 the county started to notify patients that their information may be compromised.

"Multnomah County takes privacy issues very seriously and are working to assure our document storage is secure going forward," said Tasha Wheatt-Delancy, the executive director of the Multnomah County Community Health Center.