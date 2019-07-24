PORTLAND, Ore. — A Boy Scout troop’s trailer was stolen the night before their trip to Crater Lake.

Members of Scout Troop 71 packed the trailer Tuesday night in front of the Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Northeast Portland and locked it up, according to troop chair Mark Hubbard.

On Wednesday morning the trailer was gone.

Hubbard estimated the contents of the trailer to be worth over $3,000.

Forty-four people are going on the trip to Crater Lake.

The trailer is clearly marked with a Scout Troop 71 logo.

The troop filed a report with Portland police, Hubbard said.

Anyone who sees the trailer is asked to call the police bureau.