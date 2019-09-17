BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 34-year-old man faces burglary and theft charges after police said he broke into Bottle Drop locations around Oregon and stole cash, which he used to buy a Hummer H3 and gamble.

Brett J. McQuiston was indicted by a Washington County grand jury Sept. 16.

According to Beaverton police, a security guard at the Beaverton Bottle Drop spotted McQuiston with a crowbar and a mask on Sept. 5. Police detained McQuiston as he was running from the building. They recovered stolen money, a ski mask, gloves and a crowbar.

During an interview with investigators, McQuiston admitted to breaking into the same Beaverton Bottle Drop in April 2019, a Tigard location in June 2019 and two other Bottle Drop locations in Redmond and Corvallis, police said.

McQuiston told police that he used the stolen money to buy the Hummer. He said he also lost a large amount of money gambling, according to police.

Police seized McQuiston’s Hummer as evidence.

McQuiston faces three counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of first-degree aggravated theft. He may face additional charges related to the Redmond and Corvallis burglaries, police said.

