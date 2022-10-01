Bodycam video shows as woman shoots at officers who tried to help her dogs

Yvette Garcia asked officers to check on her dogs before she was booked into jail. At her home, she broke free, grabbed a gun and opened fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Happy Valley woman will spend the next 10 years in prison after shooting at two Gladstone police officers in November of last year. She was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday.

According to the Clackamas County District Attorney, Yvette Garcia shot at the officers after she convinced them to let her check on her dogs before they took her to jail on a warrant.

Police bodycam video released Thursday shows the moment the shooting occurred.

What the video shows

Just before 8 p.m. on November 11, 2021, Gladstone Police Officer Clement Lau pulled over Garcia. When he begins speaking with her, Lau explains that he pulled her over after she did not stop at a stop sign. After reviewing her information, Lau finds out that Garcia has several warrants out of Texas. Lau requests assistance from another officer, Sergeant Travis Hill arrives, and they arrest her.

Officers informed Garcia that she would likely be extradited back to Texas. Garcia asked officers to go back to her home for her pet dogs.

"Can we go get the dogs? I left them out the kennel," she's heard saying in the video.

After the arrest, officers checked her purse for contraband. They found a prescription pill bottle with a different name.

Sergeant Hill and Officer Lau later agreed to stop by Garcia's home in Happy Valley. They planned on taking her two dogs to animal control since Garcia claimed she had no friends or family in the area to watch after them.

An hour later, the officers arrived at the home with Garcia. She was in handcuffs at the time. They enter the home through the garage and the dogs rushed out. The dogs barked at the officers, one growling. Garcia recommends getting leashes for her pets.

They get a collar and leash on one of the dogs and Officer Lau goes to the garage with the pet. Sergeant Hill goes with Garcia to get the other dog who ran upstairs.

While Sergeant Hill tried to get that dog on a leash, Garcia shot Sergeant Hill in the leg. She likely grabbed the handgun from a nearby nightstand.

Sergeant Hill returns fire and shouts, "drop the gun or you're going to get shot again. Drop the gun."

Garcia tells Sergeant Hill that she's not going back to jail. She refuses orders to drop the gun.

Nearly a minute goes by and bullets keep flying. Officer Lau has to retreat outside the garage as he calls for help. He then checks on his partner who is still inside, "Hill are you alright? Yo, I need a tourniquet. Alright. Is she down? Standby. Ok."

Moments later, backup arrives, and Officer Lau rushed in to help his partner. "If she get's up, f*****g shoot her. I've got to put a tourniquet on him. I'm going in. On the right. On the right."

Officers arrest Garcia, who was shot multiple times in the torso.

According to The Oregonian, Garcia pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and attempt to commit a Class B felony on Wednesday.

Texas officials intent to extradite Garcia for allegedly embezzling $1.4 million from an oil company where she worked in Ector County, The Oregonian reports.