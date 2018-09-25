PORTLAND, Ore. — A body found in a Portland man's car on Monday night was likely that of an 89-year-old woman who disappeared last week, police said.

Detectives believe the body is 89-year-old Marcine Herinck. The state medical examiner has not confirmed the woman's identity, but Portland police said Wednesday that the deceased person was likely Herinck.

The suspect, 58-year-old Timothy Joseph Mackley, was arrested Monday after police stopped his car near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard. Officers found a woman's body in the trunk of Mackley's car, police said.

According to the police bureau, detectives learned new information on Monday suggesting foul play was involved in Herinck's disappearance and that Mackley was a person of interest.

The medical examiner said the victim died of homicidal violence. Identifying the body has been "complicated," police said, but investigators were confident enough to declare it was likely Herinck.

Mackley lived less than two miles from where Herinck went missing last week.

The car Mackley was driving is registered to an apartment near Southeast 157th Avenue and Stark Street. Neighbors said Mackley lived there for a few months and described him as odd.

“I got a weird vibe, I got a weird vibe,” said a neighbor named Joseph. “That’s why I kept my distance from him. Even told my lady, ‘That one’s weird. Better stay away from him. Don’t even interact with him or anything.’”

On Tuesday afternoon, Herinck’s family shared in a since-deleted Facebook post that she was found dead. A Facebook search group for Herinck also posted Tuesday night that she died.

"On behalf of the family, we would like to thank all those that spent countless hours searching and praying to bring her home," the post reads, in part.

This is not Mackley's first run-in with the law. He’s a Level 3 sex offender after being convicted of sodomy and sex abuse in 1989.

