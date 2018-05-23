The Texas Department of Public Safety has released dash camera video of a traffic stop that has gained national attention, debunking a woman's claims that a trooper sexually assaulted her.

DPS says Trooper Daniel Hubbard saw a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driving south on Interstate 35 in Ellis County near U.S. 287 and the car was stopped for a traffic violation. Based on the traffic stop, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. She was taken to the Ellis County jail and charged with DWI.

Following the arrest, allegations were made against Hubbard. DPS says it took those allegations seriously, immediately reviewing the traffic stop and arrest. It ultimately concluded there was no evidence to support the allegations that any wrongdoing occurred.

Monday morning, Dallas attorney Lee Merritt took to Facebook with a press release on those allegations against the trooper.

Merritt said his office had been retained to represent Ms. Sherita Dixon-Cole concerning a civil rights violation arising from sexual assault allegations she had made regarding Hubbard and the activities that followed during the arrest.

Dixon-Cole said that while she was pulled over under the suspicion of a DUI/DWI, Hubbard conducted a field sobriety test and started making suggestive comments that she could go home in exchange for sexual favors.

According to Dixon-Cole's statement to Merritt, when she declined Hubbard's advances, she was taken to his cruiser and forcefully groped, fondled and vaginally penetrated during a prolonged arrest that included assaults outside and inside of the police vehicle.

None of the allegations can be seen in the two hour dash camera footage released Tuesday night.

Dixon-Cole was released from jail hours later on Sunday after her family posted bond. She went to a local hospital to receive medical treatment and testing. She was then released to her family to recover from the incident.

Merritt had called for the release of the police dash cam video, as well as an investigation into Hubbard's behavior.

Both DPS and the Ellis County District Attorney's Office found no wrongdoing after the video was released.

You can see the video in its entirety below:

"The video shows absolutely no evidence to support the egregious and unsubstantiated accusations against the Trooper during the DWI arrest of the suspect," said Lonny Haschel, staff lieutenant with DPS. "The Department is appalled that anyone would make such a despicable, slanderous and false accusation against a peace officer who willingly risks his life every day to protect and serve the public."

Merritt released a statement Wednesday morning on Facebook addressing the release of the video.

"The body camera footage released directly conflicts with the accounts reported to my office," he wrote. "There is no readily apparent evidence of tampering with the footage."

Merritt said he's sorry for any trouble these claims may have caused to Hubbard and the Hubbard family.

"I take full responsibility for amplifying these claims to the point of national concern," Merritt said.

You can read his full statement below:

