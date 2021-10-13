'It'll stick with me for the rest of my life': Sports Illustrated writer on interviewing Larry Miller about his murder conviction

In an interview published this week, Larry Miller said he shot and killed a teenager in 1965 when he was 16 years old.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck still can't wrap his head around a recent interview with former Trail Blazers president and current Nike executive Larry Miller.

"This is something that happened in the heat of the moment at age 16," Beck said. "Should that define a person for the rest of their lives? Everyone will have their own answer to that."

Beck revealed in a story for SI this week that in September 1965, when Miller was just 16 years old, he shot and killed 18-year-old Edward White on the streets of West Philadelphia.

"When Larry Miller was 13 he got into a gang and when he was 16 one of his friends and fellow gang members was stabbed and killed," Beck said. "But Larry Miller considered this kid to be kind of innocent and so Larry and his friends at that time were seeking vengeance. Straight up."

Beck said Miller was convicted of murder and sent to prison where he earned a degree in accounting from Temple University. From there, Miller climbed the corporate ladder.

"He's had a lot of time to think about this and he's written about it," Beck said.

Miller and his daughter cowrote a book set to be released in the coming months. While it is unclear where the proceeds from the books sales will go, 'Jump: My Secret Journey From The Streets To The Boardroom' chronicles Miller's rise from his troubled youth.

"I would hope, and it's certainly Larry Miller's hope, that people who have found themselves in trouble in any number of ways that they can see this as an example that you can turn it around," Beck said.

Perhaps there is no better time for a story like this one than now. Portland finds itself drowning in gun violence. There have been more than 900 shootings this year alone. Dozens of homicides on top of that. Just when it seems all hope is lost, Beck shares Miller's incredible story of redemption.

"As a reporter and writer it'll stick with me for the rest of my life for sure," Beck said.

Beck reports that only recently did Miller share all of this with some of his closest confidants and they have been supportive.