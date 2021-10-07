Trail Blazers assistant coach, 3 former Blazers players among ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

Current Blazers assistant coach Milt Palacio and former Blazers players Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles and Ruben Patterson were among those charged.

NEW YORK — Current Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Milt Palacio and former Blazers players Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles and Ruben Patterson were among 18 former NBA players charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, NBC News reported Thursday morning.

Federal authorities confirmed the report to the Associated Press.

A news conference was scheduled for Thursday to announce the charges that were brought in an indictment in Manhattan federal court. The indictment said the ex-players and a 19th individual engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses that were never incurred.

The Blazers hired Palacio as an assistant coach on Aug. 2. Telfair played for the Blazers from 2004-2006, Miles from 2003-2006 and Patterson from 2001-2006.

According to the NBC News report, other ex-NBA players charged include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.