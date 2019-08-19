PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit a bicyclist and several parked cars in Northwest Portland on Monday afternoon, police say.

The suspect fled the scene, first in their vehicle, and then on foot. Police set up a perimeter but were unable to find the suspect.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer heard the sound of a car crash in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Davis Street at around 2:57 p.m., and upon inspection found two parked cars that were damaged.

A witness told the officer that a person driving north hit both parked cars and continued driving. During the investigation, the officer found the bicyclist who'd been struck by the suspect vehicle at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Irving Street.

After hitting the bicyclist, the suspect vehicle crashed into another parked vehicle, which then hit two other parked vehicles. At that point, the suspect fled on foot, police say.