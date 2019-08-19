PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit a bicyclist and several parked cars in Northwest Portland on Monday afternoon, police say. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer heard the sound of a car crash in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Davis Street at around 2:57 p.m., and upon inspection found two parked cars that were damaged.

A witness told the officer that the suspect, 24-year-old Joshua Hooper, hit both parked cars and continued driving. During the investigation, the officer found the bicyclist who'd been struck by the suspect's vehicle at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Irving Street.

After hitting the bicyclist, police say Hooper crashed into another parked vehicle, which then hit two other parked vehicles. At that point, Hooper fled on foot, police say.

Joshua Hooper, 24-year-old suspect in a hit-and run that injured a bicyclist in Portland, Ore. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Police found Hooper and arrested him. He's in custody and faces multiple charges, including failure to perform the duties of a driver (injury), third-degree assault, five counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver (property), reckless endangerment and reckless driving.