Man charged with bias crime for attack on dad, 5-year-old daughter at Eastbank Esplanade

Police said the suspect made a comment about his perception that the victims were Japanese before assaulting them as they were riding bikes Saturday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man on bias crime charges after he allegedly assaulted a man and 5-year-old daughter in a racially motivated attack Saturday afternoon along the Eastbank Esplanade in Southeast Portland.

Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault on the Eastbank Esplanade, just south of the Hawthorne Bridge around 3:45 p.m.



According to a news release, Dylan Kesterson, 34, approached a 36-year-old California man and his 5-year-old daughter as they were riding bikes. He reportedly made a comment about his perception that they were of Japanese descent and began punching the man and his daughter in the head. Both of them were wearing bicycle helmets at the time and neither required medical attention at the scene.

Police said witnesses quickly intervened and the suspect began to walk away. Several witnesses stayed on scene and provide statements to investigators.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers arrested Kesterson on charges of first and second-degree bias crime. He was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio issued the following statement in response to Saturday's attack: