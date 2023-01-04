Man arrested for bias crime in Salem after he allegedly shot at SUV, yelled racial slur, assaulted driver

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said he was not shot but was injured in the assault.

SALEM, Ore. — A man was arrested Tuesday in Salem for a bias crime and assault after he allegedly shot at a moving car and then used a racial slur and punched the driver of the car when both men had pulled over to the side of the road.

At about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported crash in the intersection of Lancaster Drive Northeast and Market Street Northeast.

According to Salem police, officers learned that Samuel Bailey Caster-Winegeart, 25, shot a gun at a moving SUV because he thought the SUV had hit his car.

After the driver of the SUV, who is Black, pulled over to the side of the road, Caster-Winegeart, who is white, pulled off the road, got out of his car, yelled a racial slur at the driver of the SUV and then punched him through a window that was partially rolled down, police said.

The driver of the SUV, 55, was taken to the hospital. Police said he had not been shot but was injured in the assault.

Caster-Winegeart was taken to the Marion County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree bias crime, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon or firearm, menacing, reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief.