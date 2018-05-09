BETHANY, Ore. — A Bethany learning center owner is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl he met at the learning center.

Ryan Hsu, 31, was arrested on Aug. 16 for second-degree sexual abuse days after the Washington County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of the alleged misconduct. Hsu posted $1,000 bail and was released from the Washington County Jail.

Ryan Hsu

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Hsu’s younger brother, 29-year-old Alan Hsu, allegedly gave the girl, a minor, alcohol. He was arrested on Aug. 18 and released on his own recognizance.

Alan Hsu

Washington County Sheriff's Office

The Hsus own and operate the Best in Class Education Center in Bethany, deputies said.

Ryan Hsu was arrested again on Aug. 30 after deputies said he attended a community event where minors were present, violating the terms of his release agreement. He posted $2,500 bail and was released from jail again.

On Sept. 4, a Washington County grand jury indicted Ryan Hsu on seven counts of second-degree sex abuse.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 503-846-2500.

