Suspicious death under investigation in Beaverton, police say

Officers responded to an area near Barrows Park where a body was found off the Westside Regional Trail.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found near a trail on Tuesday.

Police said the body was found in a low-lying area near the Westside Regional Trail off Southwest Barrows Road between Horizon Boulevard and Walnut Street. Authorities were on scene gathering evidence as of 6 p.m.

Police have not released any details about the body or the circumstances of the person's death.

This was at least the second suspicious death investigation in the Portland metro area in less than 12 hours.

Around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Gresham Police Department discovered a body during a welfare check at an apartment in the Rockwood neighborhood.

Anyone with information on either case is urged to contact law enforcement.