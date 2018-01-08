BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton man who earlier this year was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing minors he met online has been arrested again for more sex crimes after three more victims came forward, police said.

Reachana Chan, 24, met the three victims on Facebook and apps like MeetMe and KIK, according to Beaverton police. The victims were 12 and 13 years old when the alleged sex abuse occurred in 2013 and 2014. They knew Chan, who was 19 at the time, by the name of “Brandon”.

Chan was previously indicted on sex abuse charges in March 2018 after meeting two victims online.

In July, a Washington County grand jury indicted Chan on the following charges related to the three new victims:

Second-degree rape (3 counts)

First-degree sex abuse (8 counts)

First-degree sodomy

Second-degree sodomy (3 counts)

Using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct (13 counts)

First-degree unlawful sexual penetration

First-degree encouraging child sex abuse

Police arrested Chan on Aug. 1 and took him to the Washington County Jail. A judge set Chan’s bail at $5.25 million.

Beaverton police believe there may be more victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Maggie Brown at 503-526-2538.

