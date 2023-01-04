Beaverton school bus driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor

David L. Moore II, 36, of Beaverton is facing multiple sex crime charges. According to police, he is an employee of the Beaverton School District.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton man was arrested Wednesday morning for multiple sex crimes, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

David L. Moore II, 36, of Beaverton was arrested on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m. by detectives with the WCSO Violent Crimes Unit. He was placed in the Washington County Jail and faces multiple charges including rape and sodomy in the first degree, sex abuse in the third degree, and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

According to police, Moore is an employee of the Beaverton School District as a bus driver for special needs children.

Investigators said Moore knew the victim from a setting outside of school. No additional information about the victim will be released, police said.

It is unclear what exactly led to Moore's arrest.

The school district does not appear to have issued a public comment about the arrest as yet.

In recent months, several school staff in and around Portland have been arrested on various charges related to their work. In September 2022, a school bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools was arrested on charges relating to driving under the influence while operating a school bus. Katy Anne Fowler, 42, was charged with 15 counts of reckless endangering and one count each of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving and criminal mischief, according to Salem police.

A month after that, a staff member with Vancouver Public Schools was arrested for allegedly videotaping female students in the Alki Middle School locker rooms. James Mattson, 38, of Vancouver was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail, charged with 137 counts of voyeurisms in the first degree.