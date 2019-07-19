BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspicious suspect who attempted to lure a girl in Beaverton.

On July 6 at about 2:41 p.m., a man tried twice to get an 11-year-old girl to come over to his truck in the Walmart parking lot at 9055 Southwest Murray Boulevard, Beaverton police said.

The girl refused and was able to get help from an adult leaving the store.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 60s or 70s with wrinkles on his face, scruffy facial hair, a tattoo on his upper right arm and wearing a black baseball cap, police said.

He was last seen driving a red truck similar to a 90s Dodge Dakota club cab with Oregon license plates. The truck had a dent and rust spots on the driver's side door, according to authorities. There were also items that looked like shelving inside the truck's bed.

Beaverton Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspect or the witness who helped the girl is asked to call Detective Maggie Brown at 503-526-2538 or non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.