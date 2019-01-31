BEAVERTON, Ore. — Child sex trafficking is a big issue in the Portland metro area. That's why the Beaverton Police Department hosted a training session for law enforcement across the state. It will help them be better equipped to tackle the problem.

It's three and a half days of targeted training. It’s the first training of its kind to happen in the state. That's why officers, prosecutors, and victim’s advocates from all over Oregon were in Beaverton.

The training is meant to help people be more aware of situations and respond appropriately while investigating child sex trafficking cases.

Experts say child sex trafficking happens in every state, and all types of communities. The situations can vary.

“It could be family trafficking their own children, especially with the drug epidemic. We’ve seen gangs moving from [the drug] area to trafficking children and people, and then there’s that traditional pimp controlled trafficking,” said Eliza Reock, strategic advisor on child sex trafficking for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The Portland area is no stranger to child sex trafficking. One case that's been in the headlines involved a 13-year-old girl who was prostituted out at the Stars Cabaret strip club in Beaverton. It closed in 2016, and in 2017 she got a $1.25 million settlement.

Police and advocates said child sex trafficking happens on a regular basis, and Portland's reputation for having the most strip clubs per capita doesn't help.

"Wherever there's a high demand for sex is where we're going to have a larger issue with child sex trafficking,” said Reock.

“There are numerous clubs that I know about both in Beaverton, more in particular than Stars Cabaret, and other clubs within the Portland-metro area where minors have been employed, minors have danced, minors have been exploited out of these clubs,” said detective Chad Opitz with Beaverton police.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put on the training. NCMEC received more than 7,500 reports of child sex trafficking last year alone. Of the nearly 25,000 reports of runaways in 2017, Reock said it’s likely one in seven were victims of child sex trafficking. The average age of victims is 15 years old.

Advocates said we all have the opportunity to help. Whether someone is a teacher, or works in public transportation, if they see something odd, such as a kid who has large amounts of cash or hotel keys, think about reporting it.

Opitz said child sex trafficking isn't just an inner-city problem. It's a problem in the suburbs too, because many people who want to exchange money for sex live in the suburbs.

If you or someone you know needs help getting out of a bad situation, call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If they don’t want to call the hotline or police, advise the person in the situation to find someone they trust to help them get away.