Beaverton police searching for driver who intentionally struck gas station attendant

Surveillance video shows the suspect wait for the gas attendant to walk into their path, then rev the engine, hit them and drive off.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run incident where a driver intentionally struck a gas station attendant then drove off.

The May 22 incident at the Shell gas station on Southwest Oleson Road was captured on surveillance cameras.

Surveillance video shows the suspect driving a white, four-door Cadillac, possibly made between 1991 to 1993. Police said there is duct tape on the rear passenger side door and window, and chipped paint on the rear right side. Photos also show damage to the front of the vehicle.

In the video, the driver is seen waiting in the parking lot for the attendant to walk into his path. He then revs the gas and races toward him through the gas station parking lot. The driver strikes the attendant, who rolls over the top of the Cadillac and falls to the ground.

Police did not immediately share details about any injuries; in the video, the attendant was able to get back on their feet after they were hit.

Police said a verbal argument preceded the attack.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s to 50s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build. Police provided a surveillance photo showing the suspect's face.