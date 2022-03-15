Woman killed in hit-and-run in Beaverton

On March 15 around 7:02 a.m., a 911 caller reported a red SUV hit a woman at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Farmington Road.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver hit and killed an elderly woman while she was in a crosswalk before driving away Tuesday morning, Beaverton police said.

On March 15 around 7:02 a.m., a 911 caller reported a red SUV hit the woman at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Farmington Road. Officers arrived to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead. Police have not identified her.

According to a preliminary investigation, the red SUV was traveling northbound on Hall Boulevard, then turned onto Farming Road and struck the woman. Officers have not released a suspect description.

The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503)629-0111.

