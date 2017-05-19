x
Crime

Suspect arrested in 2017 Beaverton murder case

Jimmy Pierce was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is accused of fatally shooting Ramon Harris outside a club in Beaverton.
Credit: chatchaiphoto - stock.adobe.com

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man connected to a 2017 deadly shooting outside a club in Beaverton.

Jimmy Pierce, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting and killing Ramon Harris, who was 34 years old at the time.

On May 19, 2017, Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies responded to the Xpose club on Southwest Canyon Road in the Raleigh Hills neighborhood around 1:35 a.m. Harris was shot multiple times outside the club shortly after arriving with a large group, WCSO said. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and did not survive.

At the time, deputies said they believed the shooting was not random. They did not publicly clarify how Pierce and Harris knew each other, and did not release information about what led up to the shooting.

Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Ramon Harris, 34, was shot outside Xpose Club in Beaverton on May 19, 2017. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators worked on the murder case over the next several years. On April 22, 2022, they presented it to a Washington County grand jury, which issued an indictment. A felony warrant was then issued for Pierce's arrest and the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force took him into custody.

Pierce is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to unrelated warrants.

