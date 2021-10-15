Mail thieves target mailboxes of 70 people in Battle Ground

Residents of the area are asked to check any security video they may have to help police with their investigation

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Police in Battle Ground, Washington want help to find the person or people responsible for a mail theft that targeted 70 people.

The incident happened sometime between 10 p.m. on October 13th and 7:30 a.m. on October 14th along Southwest 6th and 5th Streets, and Southwest 17th Avenue. Investigators said it took place at a cluster-style community mailbox. People in the area are asked to look at any security video they may have that could identify a suspect, their vehicle, or a license plate.

Police say mailbox breaks-ins are on the rise in Clark County, and Battle Ground is not exempt. Battle Ground police said officers will patrol neighborhoods 24/7.

Here are a few suggestions to protect yourself against mail theft:

Check your mailbox daily, especially before turning in for the evening.

Ask friends and family not to send cash or gift cards in the mail, and that they notify you if they are sending a package so you can watch for it.

Opt-out of unsolicited “preapproved” credit offers mailed to you. For more information visit the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Information page.

Register for USPS Informed Delivery to preview your mail and manage packages scheduled to arrive. Sign up here.