Battle Ground High School counselor accused of assaulting a child

Counselor Dawn Pack was placed on administrative leave from the high school March 17, district officials said. The charge is unrelated to her work at the school.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A counselor at Battle Ground High School was arrested last week after being accused of assaulting a child. According to school officials, she was placed on administrative leave Friday.

Dawn Pack has been charged with second-degree assault of a child and interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime.

Despite the nature of her charges and her work at the school, there's no indication that the two are directly related.

Principal Charbonneau Gourde released the following statement to Battle Ground High School families on Tuesday:

"I am writing to share with you some difficult news regarding one of our counselors. As you may have heard, Dawn Pack was arrested. While the charge is not related to her work as a counselor, she has been placed on administrative leave.

"Counselors have a critical role in student success. During this period, we are working to ensure that our students and families continue to have access to a counselor and receive support. We will soon reach out to families of the students assigned to Dawn to let them know which counselor will help with forecasting and provide services for the remainder of the school year.

"I know that this is a difficult situation for our students, families and staff, and I ask for your patience and understanding. We will continue working to support our students during this transition."

Pack was arrested on Friday and made her first appearance in court Monday. Her bail was set at $15,000 and she's been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.