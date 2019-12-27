AURORA, Colo. — One person was shot and killed at the Town Center at Aurora Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened inside the first level of the J.C. Penny around 4 p.m., according to Officer Anthony Camacho with the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Officers who were working at the mall responded to a report of gunshots and found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital where they later died, Camacho said.

Police have not arrested or identified a suspect, but during a news conference Friday evening Camacho said APD believes this was an isolated incident and that there is not an ongoing danger to the public.

People shopping at the mall at the time of the shooting were asked to shelter in place for about 20-30 minutes, Camacho said. Normal activity has since resumed.

Camacho said no one else was injured during the shooting. The victim has not been identified.

The Aurora Town Center is located at 14200 E Alameda Ave.

