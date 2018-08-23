A softball coach from Aumsville has been arrested on four charges of second-degree sex abuse.

The accusations against Jacob Ross Bangert, 43, stem from sexual contact he allegedly subjected a minor to on four separate occasions in 2015.

Court records show Bangert was the victim's coach. Amy Queen, a spokeswoman for the Marion County District Attorney's Office, confirmed Bangert was a summer softball coach in 2015.

Bangert was arrested by Aumsville police on Aug. 16, said Sgt. Damian Flowers with the Aumsville Police Department.

Bangert is scheduled for a plea hearing Sept. 18 in the Marion County Circuit Court Annex at 4000 Aumsville Highway SE.

He was previously convicted of fourth-degree assault in 1999 and second-degree theft in 2017.

—Natalie Pate of the Statesman Journal contributed to this article.

