Attempted murder suspect back in Portland police custody after escaping holding room

David Dahlen was arrested for allegedly hitting an officer with a pickup truck on Christmas Eve. He was in custody for a few hours before escaping a holding room.

PORTLAND, Ore — A man accused of hitting an officer with a pickup truck before escaping Portland police custody over the weekend has been recaptured, police said.

Friday morning, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force spotted David Dahlen, 24, inside a vehicle at Lents Park on Southeast 92nd Avenue. The marshals notified the Portland Police Bureau and attempted to block the vehicle, but the driver was able to escape.

The vehicle fled the area. PPB officers used spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tires near Southeast Holgate Boulevard. The driver, who was not Dahlen, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall and power pole. An officer took Dahlen into custody. Another person in the car was also detained.

Dahlen was taken to a local hospital to be checked for injuries.

On Christmas Eve, Dahlen allegedly struck Officer Jennifer Pierce with a stolen pickup near Southeast 39th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

He was arrested on warrants for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and assaulting a public safety officer, among other charges. He was was taken to the Justice Center in downtown Portland.