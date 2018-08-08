A Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Yelm was hit with attempted arson Wednesday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The attempted arson was reported about 7:30 a.m. at a Kingdom Hall located in the 15000 block of Vail Road Southeast.

Minimal damage was caused by fire logs that were stacked outside the building and were smoldering when the Sheriff's Office arrived.

An object that appeared to be an explosive device was also found on the west side of the building. A bomb tech squad is responding to the device, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement from several agencies, including Olympia Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the attack.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Halls in Thurston County. An arsonist hit two Kingdom Halls on March 19 – one in Tumwater and the other in Olympia. Another fire scorched the Olympia Kingdom Hall in July.

In May, a suspect shot about 35 rifle rounds at the Yelm Kingdom Hall, causing over $10,000 in damage. This is the same Kingdom Hall where the fire took place Wednesday.

