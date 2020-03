Saucy was reported missing on Saturday, February 29 and was found three days later in the area of 12th Street and Jerome in Irving.

Astoria Police say Saucy was intentionally killed by an unknown person or multiple people. The family is heartbroken and is asking for the public's help in locating the person or persons responsible.

If you have any information, please call Officer Duryea at 503-325-4411.