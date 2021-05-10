Suspects sought in art theft from Portland apartment building lobby

The suspects stole four pieces of art valued at several thousand dollars, according to Portland police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities are asking for help as they try to identify two people who broke into a Southeast Portland apartment building on May 5 and stole four pieces of art from the lobby.

The burglary happened at a building near Southeast Milwaukie Avenue and Pardee Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The suspects were seen on surveillance video using what appeared to be a Volkswagen Tiguan to push open the building’s garage gate. They entered the lobby and stole four pieces of art by Kayla Silber valued at several thousand dollars, police said.

Police released images of the stolen art, the suspects and their vehicle.