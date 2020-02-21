CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the 2009 murder of a Clackamas County man.

On March 20, 2009, 28-year-old Joseph Patrick Haley was shot and killed inside his home at the Willow Creek Apartments in the Oak Grove neighborhood of unincorporated Clackamas County.

Two roommates, who were not injured, were home at the time. They told investigators two armed men knocked on the apartment door and barged into the home. Seconds later Haley was shot and killed and the intruders fled the scene.

The case was investigated but no suspects were identified. Then in fall of 2018, new information came to light, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators from multiple agencies worked for 16 months and identified two suspects, 34-year-old Kevin Schwartz of Gresham and 38-year-old George Robins of Portland.

A grand jury indicted the two men and they were arrested on Wednesday. Schwartz faces a charge of first-degree murder and Robins faces a charge of second-degree murder. Both men were booked into the Clackamas County Jail without bail.

Anyone with information about Schwartz or Robins is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949.

