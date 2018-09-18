PORTLAND, Ore. — An arrest has been made in the case of a kitten stolen from a Portland animal adoption nonprofit.

Luke Andrade, 25, was arrested at Overlook Park in North Portland, according to Portland police. Sadly, he is believed to have sold the kitten in downtown Portland after the feline was stolen.

Andrade was accused of first degree theft and second degree burglary. He had an outstanding warrant for arson.

“It hurts a little bit,” Kate Northington of The Pixie Project told KGW after the kitten was taken.

Northington says the organization’s doors were closed to the public Sunday, but two kennel technicians and some volunteers were working when someone walked in through an unlocked door and stole the kitten.

“He was an all black kitten,” said Northington. “His name was Swan.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk in, mill around, walk to a crate and steal Swan.

“They’re babies and need things,” said Northington.

Northington hoped the thief ditched the 3-month-old kitten and it is found and turned in.

“Mostly we’re just concerned about the kitty,” she said. “We want him back.”

If you know anything about this case you are urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

© 2018 KGW